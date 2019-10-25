Tyson Fury discusses meeting Vince McMahon and WWE being "a huge family" (Exclusive)

Tyson Fury said WWE is "a family"

Ahead of Tyson Fury's monumental WWE debut against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel next week, I had the pleasure of joining the undefeated heavyweight boxer on a conference call to chat about his time in WWE.

I asked Fury about who his dream match in WWE would be, among other things, and had to ask all about 'The Gypsy King's' relationship with Vince McMahon, and the rest of the WWE roster.

What was meeting Vince McMahon like and who have been the most welcoming Superstars backstage?

They've all been very welcoming - from Vince, to Triple H, to all the guys and girls.

It's a huge family community. Everyone there does more than enough to make you happy and make sure everything's perfect. It's the most professional company I think I've worked with for a long time.

'The Gypsy King' first appeared on WWE television via SmackDown's FOX premiere. Fury appeared in the crowd shortly before an Eight-Man Tag Team Match was set to take place between Braun Strowman, The Miz & Heavy Machinery and AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

The match itself was entertaining, but the real drama happened outside the ring after 'The Monster Among Men' chucked Dolph Ziggler at 'The Gypsy King,' sparking what would have been a monstrous brawl had security not been on hand to help.

The pair would go face-to-face the following Monday on RAW, only to be separated by several WWE Superstars. This was followed by a tense contract signing on RAW and a Performance Center ambush. All of this only added petrol flames to a burning rivalry ahead of Fury's in-ring WWE debut at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

