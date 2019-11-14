Tyson Fury reveals surprising thing Vince McMahon told him about his WWE debut

Nishant Jayaram 14 Nov 2019

Vince McMahon and Tyson Fury

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made his debut at the Crown Jewel PPV, where he faced Braun Strowman in a singles match.

The match was set up a few weeks ahead of the Saudi Arabia PPV on SmackDown's debut on FOX, and Fury won the match due to a countout.

What Vince McMahon told Tyson Fury about his WWE debut

In an interview with TalkSport, Fury revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was very pleased with Fury's performance at the show, on his debut.

“I have been a fan of WWE all my life. I’ve been a big fan of all the big wrestlers. I am athletic enough to be able to learn quickly.

"Vince McMahon said he has recruited sports stars from all different sports and he has never seen anyone come into their game, have a couple of training sessions, and pick it up like that. I looked like a natural in there!"

It seems that Fury is interested in another match in WWE, and in a recent interview with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy, he revealed whom he would like to face next, possibly at WrestleMania 36:

"No plans as of yet to do another fight as of yet, just go back to my day job, but after that - who knows? You might see another appearance after this one. If I was to continue, I would want to fight Brock Lesnar."

That would be a huge match at WrestleMania if Fury and Lesnar go toe-to-toe.

