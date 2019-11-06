Tyson Fury's next WWE appearance revealed

Tyson Fury

At WWE Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury defeated The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. WWE has now revealed Fury's next appearance, and The Gypsy King is all set to appear on the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown.

Fury reigns supreme at Crown Jewel

Fury's WWE journey kicked off on SmackDown Live's debut episode on FOX. The night was one many fans won't be forgetting for a long time to come, as The Rock made a rare appearance on the show, and Brock Lesnar was attacked by Cain Velasquez after the former squashed Kofi Kingston to win the WWE title. Additionally, we were treated to a multi-man tag team match that pitted Braun Strowman, The Miz, and Heavy Machinery against AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, and Robert Roode. The Monster Among Men got into a confrontation with Fury during the match, and later threw Dolph Ziggler into him. A brawl was prevented by security personnel, but it did take place mere days later on Monday Night RAW. At WWE Crown Jewel, Fury defeated Strowman via countout.

Fury's next appearance revealed!

SmackDown Live will emanate this week from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. As per WWE's official website, Fury will be appearing on the Blue brand this week. It would be interesting to see what Fury has in store for us following his huge victory over Strowman at Crown Jewel. Will someone step up and kick off a feud with Fury, or will Strowman come out and seek retribution for what happened in Saudi Arabia? Don't forget to tune in to Friday Night SmackDown this Friday!

