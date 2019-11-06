Randy Orton talks about his new WWE contract, Triple H comments

Randy Orton and Triple H

As previously reported, Randy Orton has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Orton has now posted a tweet, stating that he will be with WWE for at least five more years.

Orton's WWE career so far...

Orton debuted on the main roster in 2002, as a part of possibly the greatest class of newcomers, that included the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Batista. Orton faced Hardcore Holly in his debut match on SmackDown, and bagged a surprise win over the veteran. Soon, Orton became a part of Triple H's heel faction on Monday Night RAW - Evolution. Over the next year or so, Evolution reigned supreme over the Red brand, and Orton kept improving himself in the squared circle and on the mic. Following his exit from the stable, Orton went his own way and later challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 21, in a losing effort. Orton went on to become multiple-time World Champion, and is a sure-fire first-ballot future Hall of Famer.

Orton on his new contract

Recently, Orton teased a jump to AEW with an Instagram post, but it seems like The Viper was simply having fun on social media. Orton has now signed a new contract with WWE, which will see him compete for the promotion for at least five more years, if his recent tweet is to be believed. Check out Orton's tweet, which he posted soon after the news broke out.

The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 6, 2019

WWE EVP Triple H also commented on Orton resigning with the company:

"I'm glad to put the rumors to rest. For almost two decades, Randy Orton has been a cornerstone of WWE...and Randy Orton will remain a cornerstone of WWE for a long time!"

