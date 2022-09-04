"You've just got to keep fighting" - Tyson Fury delivers message to WWE Superstar after Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tonight at Clash at the Castle after Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event.

The Usos' younger brother joined The Bloodline and helped Roman continue his two-year title reign. Drew McIntyre almost had the match won with a Claymore but Solo broke up the cover. The Tribal Chief capitalized with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

Tyson Fury also played a factor in the main event. At one point during the match, both Drew and Roman were down. Austin Theory's music hit and he attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Fury leveled Theory with a punch to the face and prevented the 25-year-old from cashing in.

WWE held a press conference after the premium live event where Tyson Fury spoke alongside Drew McIntyre. The boxing legend complimented the company on how organized their events are and delivered a message to the Scottish star following his loss in the title match.

"What I'd like to say to Drew is he came here and wore his heart on his sleeve. He put up a great fight and things happen like this. Although I've never had to lose in a ring or a fight, life is about ups and downs. One minute you are up and the next minute you are down. You've just got to keep fighting and keep moving forward. Dust yourself and try try try again." (00:15-00:35)

Braun Strowman wants a rematch against Tyson Fury in WWE

Braun battled The Gypsy King at Crown Jewel in 2019. The match lasted over eight minutes and Fury won via count out after knocking Strowman to the floor with a thunderous right hand. The Monster Among Men was released by WWE last June but is reportedly set to return on Monday's episode of RAW.

The 38-year-old recently joined iFL TV for an interview and claimed that he wanted to get his hands on the boxer once again.

"Absolutely [want the rematch against Fury]. I am waiting for it. He said he is retiring and stuff like that. I am taking a little break but you never know. Get the boots back out, lace them up. Tyson you can come get these hands again.”

It will be interesting to see if The Monster Among Men and The Gypsy King meet once again in a WWE ring.

Do you want to see a rematch between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury? Let us know in the comments section below.

