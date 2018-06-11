Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Dana White gives a major update on CM Punk's UFC future

The former WWE Superstar suffered his second defeat in UFC this past Sunday.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News 11 Jun 2018, 00:22 IST
5.33K

CM Punk at UFC 225
CM Punk at UFC 225

What’s the story?

On Sunday’s UFC 225 event in Chicago Illinois, hometown hero CM Punk made his return to the octagon for the first time since his debut at UFC 203.

However, Punk’s return to the MMA Cage didn’t go as expected, as the former straight edge WWE Champion got battered at the hands of Mike Jackson earlier today and following the former’s loss, UFC President Dana White officially issued a statement regarding Punk’s future in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.


In case you didn’t know…

After making his official MMA debut at UFC 203 back in September 2017, CM Punk finally made his much-awaited return to the Octagon at today’s UFC 225 event in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Upon Punk’s return to the Octagon, ‘The Second City Saint’ eventually lost his second Professional MMA bout against Mike Jackson via a three-round unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter

Following Punk’s gruesome defeat to Mike Jackson at UFC 225, UFC President Dana White weighed in his thoughts on the former’s second ever fight inside the Octagon at the post-fight press conference.

As per Dana White, he apparently thinks and claims that this was pretty much the last time fans would ever witness the 39-year-old Chicago native compete inside the UFC Octagon, and despite showing a lot of heart in his second ever Pro MMA fight, White believes that CM Punk should definitely call it a wrap.

“It should be a wrap. The guy is 39 years old. I love the guy, he’s the nicest guy in the world. We gave him two shots and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight and, yeah, I think he should call it a wrap. ... He got clipped a lot in that fight tonight. It looked like he was hurt bad a couple of times. He stayed in there, he went for three rounds.”

 

What’s next?

CM Punk is now certainly expected to depart from the UFC, however a return to the Pro Wrestling world definitely seems out of question for the time being. But never say never, because Punk could very well appear for any big global promotion around the globe.

Would you like to see CM Punk in the octagon once again? Have your say in the comments.

UFC CM Punk Dana White
