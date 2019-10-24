UFC/WWE News: Conor McGregor provides major update on possibly signing with Vince McMahon's company

Conor McGregor (left) could be on his way to the WWE

Former two-division UFC World Champion Conor McGregor was recently in Ukraine for a sponsor's event. While talking with the local media at the event, McGregor revealed what his plans are once his fighting career is wrapped up.

As noted, The Notorious One claimed that he is certainly open to a run in the WWE once his career with the UFC comes to an end.

Conor McGregor's recent run in the UFC

Conor McGregor last competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship at UFC 229 when he made his return to the Octagon for the first time since his UFC Lightweight Championship win over Eddie Alvarez from UFC 205.

Having been stripped of the UFC Lightweight Championship due to inactivity, McGregor made his Octagon return against Khabib Nurmagomedov but eventually ended up losing to The Eagle in a one-sided fight which was dominated by the latter.

Since then, McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport of MMA but has been open to a fight against Justin Gaethje for his return bout. As of now, a return to the UFC for The Irishman is definitely on the cards.

Conor McGregor open to signing with WWE

While interacting with the local media in Ukraine, Conor McGregor revealed that once he is done fighting in the UFC, he would like to compete in the WWE and is open to a run with the biggest professional wrestling company in the world.

McGregor additionally also mentioned his heat with some of the WWE Superstars regarding some of the controversial comments he's made in the past. And, furthermore, The Notorious One also stated that he is open to a career in Hollywood, as well.

Here is what McGregor had said, courtesy of ESPN's Marc Raimondi:

Conor McGregor was asked at the press conference today in Ukraine about his future after the UFC. He mentioned Hollywood and “maybe the WWE.” McGregor: "I've had a bit of beef with those guys over the years." — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 23, 2019

What's next for Conor McGregor?

As of now, a return to the UFC is inevitable for McGregor and could possibly take place at some point in 2020.

