×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC/WWE News: Dana White provides surprising update on Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
670   //    13 Apr 2019, 10:55 IST

Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier
Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier

What's the story?

One of the most eagerly awaited bouts in UFC is the showdown between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar, which could very well be the last match in UFC for Cormier.

But, that proposed match has been put on the backburner, mostly by Lesnar, who hasn't confirmed with the UFC about his availability.

Ahead of UFC 236, UFC President Dana White gave an interesting update about that bout, and if it will even happen.

In case you didn't know...

Following UFC 226, where Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in the Heavyweight class, Lesnar went into the cage, pushed Cormier and set up a match between the two.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar verbally abused Vince McMahon in backstage WrestleMania 35 incident

Lesnar lost the Universal title to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, in a short match. Rumours have suggested that Lesnar was unhappy with Vince McMahon backstage and demanded that his match go on last. But when that demand was denied, he demanded that his match go on first, which did happen.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to reporters at the UFC Press Conference, Dana White disclosed some details on the fight and if it will even happen.

“Seriously, that fight isn’t even in the works. That fight may not even happen," said the UFC President at the UFC press conference.

White, though, didn't dismiss the possibility of that match happening and said: “When Brock Lesnar’s ready, he’ll call me.”

Advertisement

Also Read: 4 things Brock Lesnar can do after WrestleMania 35

What's next?

We aren't sure what the status of Lesnar is in the WWE, but there is a huge possibility that The Beast will step into the octagon soon.

Do you think the match between Lesnar and Cormier will happen? Comment below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Brock Lesnar Daniel Cormier
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE/UFC News: Favorite to win Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Brock Lesnar to return to UFC in August
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Daniel Cormier willing to fight Stipe Miocic instead of Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar Should Leave WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Update on Brock Lesnar possibly fighting for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, WWE future
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar's surprising opponent after WrestleMania 35 possibly revealed
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar is not on RAW
RELATED STORY
4 things Brock Lesnar can do after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 big similarities between UFC and WWE
RELATED STORY
Five things you should expect from Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins' rivalry
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us