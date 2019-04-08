×
4 things Brock Lesnar can do after WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.65K   //    08 Apr 2019, 17:46 IST

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman look shellshocked after Lesnar's loss to Seth Rollins
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman look shellshocked after Lesnar's loss to Seth Rollins

In a surprising twist, Brock Lesnar lost his Universal title at WrestleMania 35 to Seth Rollins. Lesnar who had won the Universal title at the Crown Jewel PPV when he defeated Braun Strowman to in win the vacant Universal title which was vacated by Roman Reigns.

Also Read: WWE News: Seth Rollins joins Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns to unique record after WrestleMania 35 win

Lesnar and Rollins came out first at WrestleMania 35 after Paul Heyman said that if his client isn't in the main event, then he wants to get away from the venue as soon as possible after facing Rollins.

After attacking Rollins even before the match kicked off, Lesnar was in the offensive and looked set to win the match and retain his title. But, when the referee was knocked down, Rollins hit a low blow on Lesnar, and followed by a few Curb Stomps, he got the win and his first-ever Universal Championship.

But, what could Lesnar do following his Universal title loss? Here are 4 things Brock Lesnar can do after WrestleMania 35:

#1 Rematch with Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins
Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins

Lesnar's defeat, especially the manner of his defeat, came as a surprise, as the match ended in no time. Heyman and Lesnar wore a look of disbelief following the match and it's quite certain that Lesnar will be coming back to take his title.

Also Read: 5 fallouts from WrestleMania 35

While Lesnar may not feature much on RAW or B-grade PPVs, we're quite certain he will be at the Big 4 PPVs, as well as the money-rich Saudi Arabia shows.

The show will happen sometime next month, with the first week of May being the rumoured time that the show in Saudi Arabia will happen, and we could see a rematch between Rollins and Lesnar there.

