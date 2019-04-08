WWE News: Seth Rollins joins Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns to unique record after WrestleMania 35 win

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.21K // 08 Apr 2019, 05:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

In a shocking start to WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Champion, in turn joining Lesnar and Roman Reigns to a unique record.

In case you didn't know...

The Lesnar vs Rollins match was confirmed after Rollins won the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match. Rollins chose to face The Beast at WrestleMania 35.

Lesnar won the title after defeating Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal title at Crown Jewel PPV and held it till he was defeated by Rollins at The Show of Shows.

The heart of the matter

WrestleMania 35's main show began with the Universal title match, which was a surprising move by the WWE. Lesnar was in the ascendancy at the start of the match, attacking Rollins even before he entered the ring.

But a low blow by Rollins when the referee was accidentally pushed aside, gave Rollins the advantage. Rollins landed a few Curb Stomps and got the win in under 3 minutes!

With the win, Rollins becomes only the third Superstar in WWE history to win both the Universal and WWE Championship. Lesnar was the first Superstar to do it, followed by Roman Reigns, who won the Universal title at last year's Survivor Series.

Three Superstars have now defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania - Seth Rollins, Goldberg, and Triple H.

What's next?

Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman demanded that the match between Rollins and Lesnar be at the start if it did not headline the night, while also saying that he and his client will leave for Las Vegas, hinting at the UFC.

Advertisement

We could maybe see The Beast face off against Daniel Cormier sooner than we thought!

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

Advertisement