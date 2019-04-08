×
5 fallouts from WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.08K   //    08 Apr 2019, 10:16 IST

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch
Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch

WrestleMania 35 was a memorable show, with some fantastic in-ring action, great storytelling, a few surprises, and title changes.

The show kicked off, surprisingly, with the Universal title match, where the Beast Slayer, Seth Rollins, slayed the beast, Brock Lesnar, in no time and won his first Universal title. Elsewhere, we saw Kofi Kingston climb his Everest as he won the WWE title, defeating Daniel Bryan.

What impact will the matches and the feuds from WrestleMania 35 have and the subsequent fallouts?

Let's take a look at 5 fallouts from WrestleMania 35:

#1 The Revival quit WWE; Sasha Banks and Bayley tease disbanding

Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35
Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35

In the pre-show of WrestleMania 35, The Revival lost the RAW Tag Team titles to the team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, the latter who ended his incredible losing streak.

This was a completely unexpected result considering how The Revival have been pushed on RAW over the last few weeks and are considered by many to be one of the best tag teams in the WWE. Could the title change be a result of The Revival asking for their rumoured release, with them unhappy at how they have been booked on WWE television?

While the rumours have cooled down lately, this surprise title change could be the reason why The Revival lost.

Sasha Banks and Bayley, the first Women's Tag Team champions also lost at WrestleMania 35 as The IIconics prevailed in the fatal four-way match. There have been reports, for a long time, that Sasha Banks and Bayley could split as a tag team, with one of them turning heel on the other.

Follow up on 2019 WWE WrestleMania 35 Results here

This is the perfect time to do it as there may be some dissension between the two following the loss of their titles at WrestleMania 35.

Nishant Jayaram
