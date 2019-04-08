WWE News: Kofi Kingston sets two historic records with WWE title win at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston with his New Day brothers after Kingston's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston fulfilled his ultimate pro wrestling dream as he got a win at WrestleMania as well as won the WWE Championship after defeating Daniel Bryan.

The New Day star set one new record and also accomplished another accolade at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania 35 journey happened by chance as he replaced the then injured Mustafa Ali, but with the fans backing him to the hilt, he got his dream WrestleMania match.

At WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston, who looked like he was to lose the match after Bryan dominated the match, somehow got back in the match and landed Trouble in Paradise to get the win.

Kingston's win was one of many title changes leading up to his match as The Revival lost their RAW Tag Team titles to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, while The IIconics won the Women's Tag Team title.

The heart of the matter

Kingston, after defeating Bryan, became the first Ghanian-born wrestler to win the WWE Championship, while also becoming the first African-born Superstar to win the WWE title.

Of the more than 50 recognized @WWE Champions, they have all hailed from North America, Europe or Asia... until now.



Here at #WrestleMania, @TrueKofi becomes not only the first Ghanaian-born WWE Champion; he's also first WWE Champion born anywhere in the continent of Africa. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) April 8, 2019

Apart from that historic record, Kingston also became a Grand Slam Champion, adding to his SmackDown and RAW Tag Team titles, United States title, Intercontinental title, and now the WWE title. The last Superstar to become a Grand Slam champion in the WWE was Jeff Hardy, who achieved it last year.

What's next?

Kingston will feature on this week's SmackDown Live, where we're quite sure that The New Day will have a huge party!

