UFC or WWE, What was Brock Lesnar born to do? Exploring what the Beast Incarnate shared a few years ago 

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is a once-in-a-generation athlete. An absolute monster of a human being, Lesnar has done well to live up to his nickname, "The Beast Incarnate". Throughout his career, Lesnar has excelled in several different sports, including MMA and professional wrestling.

But having tasted success in WWE and UFC, which sport does The Beast believe he was born to do? Two years ago, Brock Lesnar appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and shared his thoughts on his illustrious career. For context, Lesnar has a record of five wins and three defeats in UFC. At one point, he even held the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

As for his career in WWE, his accomplishments speak for itself. The Beast Incarnate is a seven-time WWE Champion, a three-time Universal Champion, and has even won King of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and the Royal Rumble.

Taking all this into consideration, Brock Lesnar passed his verdict. And although he was a force to be reckoned with in UFC, he believes he was born to be a professional wrestler.

"I feel fortunate that I'm still on top in the WWE, and I feel like wrestling was what I was meant to do," said Brock Lesnar.

Montez Ford wants to follow in Brock Lesnar's footsteps in UFC

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has inspired several athletes during his incredible career. Lesnar has achieved almost everything in his professional career. And from the looks of it, three-time WWE champion Montez Ford wants to follow in his footsteps.

In an interview with ComicBook, The Street Profits member spoke about his UFC aspirations. Ford revealed that his Pride stablemate, Bobby Lashley, believes he has what it takes to perform in the octagon. Furthermore, he has spoken to WWE President Nick Khan about potential crossover opportunities between the UFC and WWE.

Unfortunately for Ford, his wife, Bianca Belair, has shut down the idea completely. Nevertheless, he is open to the possibilities, much like The Beast Incarnate was all those years ago.