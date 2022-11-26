Ultimate Betrayal, new title challenger emerges - 5 Last-minute predictions for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

The WarGames matches are finally set, and WWE will take over Boston tonight for their final Premium Live Event of the year.

The WarGames structure makes its debut on the main roster tonight and will see two of the most brutal rivalries finally reach their climax. The Bloodline are yet to be overcome with Roman Reigns at the helm, but The Brawling Brutes, alongside Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, could finally be the ones to hand them a loss.

Becky Lynch joining team Bianca Belair to battle Damage CTRL could also be a masterstroke as their story that began at SummerSlam finally comes full circle.

The following list looks at five last-minute predictions for WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. AJ Styles defeats Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series

The women in the middle of this feud will be locked inside the War Games structure, which means that it's likely that the men could be allowed to go at it without interference. Styles and Balor were once friends, but are now bitter enemies, which gives this match a more compelling story.

This feud will definitely not end at Survivor Series, but it's easy to see that it will be AJ Styles and The Club that picks up the win and end the year on a high, after having tasted defeat at Crown Jewel earlier this month.

#4. Ronda Rousey defeats Shotzi, Charlotte returns

Ronda Rousey's latest challenger will likely push her to her limits, but it's hard to imagine that Shotzi will be able to come out on top with Shayna Baszler waiting at ringside. Raquel Rodriguez could be a difference maker, but it's unclear if she will be at ringside to help her friend.

The most likely outcome here is that Ronda retains her Championship and the match becomes a glorified squash.

#3. Austin Theory leaves Boston as the United States Champion

Austin Theory steps into a triple-threat match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley with the United States Championship on the line later tonight. Theory has undergone an image change since losing his Money in the Bank contract. Now a much more serious character, he could come out on top this weekend.

Theory could take advantage of the fact that there are real issues between Rollins and Lashley and pin whichever man is left standing at the end to walk out as Champion.

#2. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn finally come to blows

There's nothing like the War Games structure to bring out emotion, and it's likely going to see Sami Zayn and Jey Uso come to blows. The issues between the two stars have been brewing for months and could finally come to a head inside War Games and lead to the downfall of The Bloodline.

The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre are a formidable force on their own, but if Jey and Sami are fighting their own battle between them, then it could lead to a massive loss for Roman Reigns.

#1. Alexa Bliss turns her back on Bianca Belair

Alexa Bliss has been pushed into helping Bianca Belair since WWE SummerSlam, even though she made it clear that she wanted a shot at that Championship. Bray Wyatt's return has led to rumors that Bliss could return to her darker character, and she would be the last person that the WWE Universe would expect to turn inside War Games.

Bliss could then attack Belair and set her sights on the Championship she has been waiting months to challenge for after being overlooked for several months on Monday Night RAW.

Who do you think will come out on top inside WWE War Games? Have your say in the comments section below.

