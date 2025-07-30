Uncle Howdy to add former WWE champion to Wyatt Sicks after helping them win at SummerSlam? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against five other teams in a TLC Match at SummerSlam. This is a match that favors no team, as the first superstar or team to climb the ladder and retrieve the belts will be declared the winner. Therefore, it will be a tough challenge for the Wyatts, as they pose a legitimate threat of losing their gold at the show.Speculation has been swirling that former NXT Champion Aleister Black may help Uncle Howdy and Co. win the WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam. This potential help could lead to him joining the sinister faction. Ever since the 40-year-old returned to WWE, there have been rumors of it. Black's dark occult-inspired supernatural gimmick perfectly complements The Wyatt Sicks' ominous aura.Just when the eerie faction would be on the verge of losing at SummerSlam, the lights might go off, only to reveal Aleister Black standing in the ring. The former AEW star could then clear the ring by attacking all other participants except the Wyatts. Meanwhile, Uncle Howdy could laugh in the aisle while watching his group retrieve the WWE Tag Team Title.Following that, Howdy could embrace Black, revealing him as a new member of his faction. Such an angle could leave the WWE Universe stunned, creating a jaw-dropping element on the show. Besides, the company has been hinting at the addition of a new member to The Wyatt Sicks for a long time. Therefore, Aleister Black joining the sinister faction has the potential to add a new layer to it.While there is a good potential of it happening, the angle is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see how things shape up at SummerSlam.Uncle Howdy to move to WWE RAW with The Wyatt Sicks after SummerSlam?Uncle Howdy was transferred to WWE SmackDown earlier this year, in January, along with The Wyatt Sicks. Although the faction went on a hiatus for several months, it returned in May. Since then, the Wyatts have taken the tag team division on the blue brand by storm, causing havoc.However, fans have been speculating that WWE might move Howdy and Co. to RAW after SummerSlam. They have decimated nearly every tag team on Friday nights. There wouldn't be much left to do for them after they defend the WWE Tag Team Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Hence, there is a good possibility that The Wyatt Sicks may be moved to Monday Night RAW after the summer spectacle. Additionally, there are reports that WWE might host a Draft following SummerSlam. This potential move for the Wyatts to Monday nights could unfold during that event.However, it is again nothing but speculation. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Uncle Howdy and his faction after SummerSlam.