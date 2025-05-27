Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss to bring back scariest gimmick after 4 years on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Uncle Howdy, with The Wyatt Sicks, made an impactful return on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown in the main event. The faction attacked the tag teams involved in the bout, and the show went off-air with Howdy blowing out candles on a cake, paying tribute to his late brother Bray Wyatt on his birthday.
Alexa Bliss and Wyatt Sicks haven’t met on television yet, but fans and experts believe they are bound to align soon on WWE SmackDown. Eagle-eyed fans saw a heartfelt tribute Bliss and Howdy gave to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown by adding pieces of Bray’s 'The Fiend' character to their in-ring gear. The eerie stable accumulated a massive response upon their return to the blue brand.
Given the thunderous reaction they received, Howdy and Co. are probably set to get a push in the coming weeks.
Though Bliss and Howdy only offered homage to Bray Wyatt by including a piece from his Fiend gear in their attire, there is a strong chance that, to maintain the hype and anticipation, they could reboot 'The Fiend' gimmick for Bo Dallas after four years on SmackDown.
That said, the proposed pitch is conjectural.
Former WWE employee went off on Wyatt Sicks' return on SmackDown
While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed that the last time the Sicks were on television, they ended up losing to Karrion Kross’s Final Testament. Still, they got tremendous cheers upon their return, and he wondered why fans were going crazy for them.
Furthermore, Russo stated that the current booking does not make sense and has no consistency:
"Bro, we haven't seen the Wyatt Sicks in God knows how many months. The last time we saw them, they were getting beaten. Bo Dallas was on his back, getting pinned. Lights come up, the Wyatt Sicks are in the ring. The place is going nuts. I'm like, bro, you can't even get on their same wavelength. It's zero logic. None." [11:45 onwards]
It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for The Wyatt Sicks in the coming months and if they reboot The Fiend persona.