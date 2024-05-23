Uncle Howdy to announce Wyatt 6's WWE debut date on Twitch? Exploring what the next hijack could mean

For weeks on end now, WWE has been teasing the return of Uncle Howdy. Whether it is cryptic messages, creepy videos, or the most recent case surrounding the missing psychiatrist. While there is no telling who is behind all this, many believe Howdy is to blame. But, the big question is, will he be coming back alone?

Well, if his recent hijacking of WWE's WhatsApp Community is anything to go by, we may find out soon. The group was flooded with images early in the morning, hinting towards another Uncle Howdy Twitch takeover. This time, Howdy gave the WWE Universe a heads up, informing them that he would be on the streaming platform on Thursday, 8 PM EST.

While this is not much to go on, the message "I can't wait to meet you" is also featured in the images that were shared. Now, this could be another tease on WWE's part regarding Uncle Howdy's return, but as mentioned earlier he may not be alone. There is a possibility that Howdy could announce the Wyatt 6's WWE debut during the stream.

The Wyatt 6 is a faction, that many expected to debut under the leadership of Bray Wyatt. However, his untimely and unfortunate passing put a halt to those plans.

Nevertheless, in recent weeks there have been suggestions that the group could now debut with Howdy at the helm. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation and there is no telling what is planned for the upcoming Twitch stream.

Uncle Howdy may have even Jojo Offerman hinting at the debut of the Wyatt 6

The recent WhatsApp hijack aside, the Wyatt 6 has been hinted at quite frequently in the last few weeks.

A while back, it is presumed that Uncle Howdy teased the group's debut during the first Twitch takeover on WWE's channel. There, the words, "Do you want to meet them", were heard at the end of the stream. But, that's not all, as Howdy may even have Jojo Offerman dropping hints about their debut.

Offerman, the wife of the late great Bray Wyatt, recently took to Instagram, where she made an interesting post. The post in question featured six images of her and also had an intriguing caption. It read, "I couldn’t choose one, so you get 6," with a winking emoji next to it. This has many wondering if this is a clue related to the Wyatt 6.

Now, there is no telling if this is the case. But, it is definitely something to take note of. The WWE Universe is anxious to see Howdy return to the squared circle. And, the more the merrier if he brings the Wyatt 6 along for the ride.