Uncle Howdy to bring back The Fiend at SummerSlam 2025 and pay tribute to legendary champ? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw the blockbuster return of the Wyatt Sicks faction. The fearsome stable returned during the main event and annihilated #DIY, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, and The Street Profits. The show went off the air with Uncle Howdy blowing candles on a cake, paying tribute to the late Bray Wyatt on his 38th birthday.

Fans seemed thrilled as the entire arena was surrounded by roars. Given the audience's reaction, Uncle Howdy and Co. could be set for a massive push in the coming weeks. In a shocking turn of events, Uncle Howdy could resurrect Bray Wyatt’s signature The Fiend character with some modifications.

Bringing back Bray Wyatt’s “The Fiend” character could be a massive success, and capitalizing on the opportunity, Triple H might recreate multi-time WWE World Champion The Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak by booking Uncle Howdy to embark on an undefeated run at SummerSlams, starting with the upcoming edition.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative.

WWE veteran calls out Triple H following Wyatt Sicks' return to weekly programming on SmackDown

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo was a bit unhappy with the Wyatt Sicks' return on the blue brand's show. He felt that the Triple H-led creative team didn't do anything to build anticipation for the heel faction’s return to weekly programming.

"I know today was Bray's birthday, and if they're gonna do that, that's fine. But Mac, we talk about this all the time. Build up to it. You knew when Bray's birthday was. You knew a year ago when Bray's birthday was. If that's what you're going to do, then build up to it and make something out of that. Don't just have them appear out of the darkness," Russo said.

Given the massive reaction Wyatt Sicks accumulated on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the stable in the coming months.

