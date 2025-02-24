Uncle Howdy to bring back WWE legend from retirement after 10 years following huge tease? Exploring the possibility

Uncle Howdy, alongside his faction The Wyatt Sicks, made a big debut last year and generated massive headlines. Fans had high expectations for the eerie stable, and many anticipated that they would reach main event status. However, things did not turn out as many had assumed, and the stable experienced a stale run.

The Wyatt Sicks haven’t been seen on WWE television for some time. They were involved in a feud against the Final Testament on Monday Night RAW before the faction was drafted to SmackDown as part of last month's transfer window.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Uncle Howdy and his faction. It seems the wait will soon be over, as the Stamford-based promotion has already started to plant seeds for their return on the blue brand, which could ultimately lead to Howdy's comeback with his intimidating group. In a shocking twist, Uncle Howdy may return on SmackDown alongside the legendary Boogeyman, who last appeared in the ring during the 2015 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Fans often catch glimpses of the former ECW star in WWE during special events and YouTube videos.

The Boogeyman recently expressed his desire to compete in the Stamford-based promotion for a final run through his tweets. The 60-year-old star is one of the most bizarre characters to ever step into the squared circle.

Uncle Howdy bringing Boogeyman into their stable would provide a fresh perspective and might also generate the momentum fans expect for Howdy and his group.

That said, the aforementioned angle remains speculative.

Bo Dallas opens up about playing Uncle Howdy on WWE television

Bo Dallas, the man behind Howdy’s mask, discussed portraying the intimidating character on television during an interview with the HEADLOCK Wrestling Podcast last year.

Dallas shared that he has always had an interest in spooky themes since his childhood and expressed that whenever he plays the Howdy character and walks out with The Wyatt Sicks, he feels his late brother Bray Wyatt is with him every time.

"Oh, for sure. This has always been the stuff that I've liked, and my brother [Bray Wyatt]. We've always been intrigued with the different, the odd, eerie parts of the world, scary stuff and I never got the opportunity to do that. We kind of both, go went down different lanes, and now I got this chance. I always saw what Windham [Bray Wyatt] was doing, and that's the stuff that both of us like but I was not in that. I didn't have the opportunity to do that. Now that I do, like I said, I feel like a little kid playing and I still feel like I have my brother with me," Dallas said.

With The Showcase of The Immortals on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Uncle Howdy in the coming months.

