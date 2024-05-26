WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is in the books, and it was a great PLE with consistently great action from start to finish. Gunther and Nia Jax became King and Queen of the Ring after defeating Randy Orton and Lyra Valkyria, respectively, in Jeddah. Elsewhere, Liv Morgan dethroned Becky Lynch as Women's World Champion with an inadvertent assist from Dominik Mysterio.

The events from King and Queen of the Ring promise to have a significant impact going forward, with the tournament winners receiving SummerSlam world title shots. While the event had multiple headline-grabbing implications, certain things flew under the radar that may be just as, if not more, important. These subtle moves by Triple H and Co. may have revealed some clues about the future.

Here are four things WWE may have subtly told us at King and Queen of the Ring 2024:

#4: Did WWE reveal Uncle Howdy's return date at King And Queen Of The Ring?

Many in the WWE Universe expected Uncle Howdy to debut at King and Queen of the Ring along with the faction he is rumored to lead. The QR codes on the road to the event seemed to be building up to the group debuting in Jeddah, but it was not meant to be. Instead, the audience got another QR code leading to a link on the WWE official website titled "rainerius."

The video under the link was cryptic as expected, but its title got some fans thinking that the company might have revealed the group's debut date. Rainerius was an Italian monk who became the patron saint of travelers and the city of Pisa in Italy. More interestingly, though, his feast day is June 17, which in 2024 will be the date of Monday Night RAW after Clash at the Castle.

Is it just speculation or have Triple H and Co. subtly revealed the next chapter of this storyline? We will just have to wait and see.

#3: Becky Lynch might be going on hiatus from WWE

Becky Lynch lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The Man lost in controversial circumstances, getting dropped face-first onto a steel chair thrown into the ring by Dominik Mysterio. The seven-time world champion later demanded to activate a rematch clause in her contract on RAW, promising to get her title back.

Lynch is unlikely to be successful in her efforts, meaning she will either lose cleanly to her long-time rival or fall victim to interference once more in a way that writes her off television. Given the rumors that Big Time Becks was set for time off before Rhea Ripley's injury and her current contract is up in a few weeks, she might be heading for a long absence after this instant rematch angle.

#2: Triple H's Clash At The Castle announcement might signal a huge CM Punk swerve in the near future

Triple H made a huge Clash at the Castle announcement at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. In a backstage interview, The King of Kings revealed that Drew McIntyre had been medically cleared to step back in the ring and would face Damian Priest in Scotland on June 15. This immediately threw Gunther's SummerSlam title shot from winning King of the Ring into doubt.

McIntyre is widely expected to win the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country and face a returning CM Punk at SummerSlam. This is arguably the most compelling feud in the company, and a lot of time and effort has been invested in it. So where does The Ring General's win leave The Voice of the Voiceless at the biggest party of the summer?

Will he show up in Scotland, costing McIntyre the title? Will the Scottish Warrior dethrone Priest and face his bitter rival at Money in the Bank? With four Superstars to fit into the story, it's likely that a huge swerve is coming in the World Heavyweight Title scene.

#1: WWE may have planted the seeds for Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton at Summerslam

The 2024 King Of The Ring tournament final was an instant classic, with Gunther and Randy Orton putting on a clinic. The two heavyweights took each other to the limit until The Ring General barely prevailed with a controversial pin. One of Orton's shoulders seemed to be off the mat in the finish, a fact Triple H acknowledged.

The Game teased a rematch between the duo down the road to potentially settle the score but confirmed that The Ring General's win stood. When will Orton face the Imperium leader again? Could The Viper use the controversial loss to claim a SummerSlam title opportunity against Cody Rhodes?

Fans are interested in seeing the former Legacy members clash, and the Jeddah event may have subtly provided a path to realizing this dream in Cleveland.