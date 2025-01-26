Uncle Howdy to forgive WWE star after 5 years and recruit him as final Wyatt Sicks member? Exploring the potential

Unreal action unfolded at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event when Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu locked horns in singles action. With The Monster of all Monsters nearly injured after a brutal post-match assault from Fatu, he might need some backup to even the odds against The Bloodline.

This has created chances for The Wyatt Sicks to help Braun Strowman following the latter's next TV appearance. With Braun having a lot of history with the Wyatt Family himself, the new force could add some interesting developments in The Bloodline story moving forward.

Braun Strowman assaulted Bo Dallas in November 2019, right before the latter was released from the company. Both men have not come face-to-face since the incident. With Bo Dallas now featuring as Uncle Howdy, pairing the latter with Strowman could add a lot of storytelling, with a potential feud between them awaited by millions around the world.

Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Braun Strowman, with the help of Uncle Howdy and his crew, could take down Jacob Fatu and the entire Bloodline, delivering one of the most intriguing feuds for both factions. A match between both teams could take place on a stage like WrestleMania, with fans engaged in the unhinged action that could unfold in the match.

This could intensify the feud between Strowman and Fatu, with another match between stars headlining a major premium live event. In addition to that, this could introduce Fatu to the singles career, taking his focus to the mid-card titles.

Alexa Bliss will reportedly not join The Wyatt Sicks following her WWE return

Since their debut, there has been a lot of anticipation that the final member of The Wyatt Sicks would be Alexa Bliss. However, recent reports turned things around. As per the recent updates from PWInsider, WWE is planning to keep Bliss and the faction separate once the former Women's Champion returns to the company.

Expand Tweet

Bliss was set to return to the squared circle very soon, but reports suggest that issues between WWE and the star over her contract have pushed the plans.

Further, the star could also miss the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which would be a massive disappointment ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Fans will have to wait and see when the Goddess graces the squared circle with her return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback