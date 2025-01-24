The Wyatt Sicks was removed from WWE RAW for heartbreaking reason; one star won't be associated with faction - Reports

It appears that there's a heartbreaking reason behind The Wyatt Sicks' move to SmackDown from RAW. It appears a star won't be working with them any longer.

As per the report from PWInsider, Alexa Bliss' issues with WWE over her contract had a two-fold effect. Not only was she unable to return as the two parties were working out their differences, but on top of that, her plans with The Wyatt Sicks fell through. She was originally supposed to return as part of the faction. Thanks to this, the group was moved to WWE SmackDown and removed from RAW.

The report also stated that should Bliss return to WWE, she would no longer be associated with The Wyatt Sicks as the two would be separate if she returned to TV. With both Bliss and WWE playing hardball about this, it appears that the situation is tense at the moment.

According to a report, the faction is currently off TV due to a star being sidelined. Hopefully, they will be back on WWE TV soon, but when it comes to Alexa Bliss, it appears that the faction and Bliss will have nothing to do with each other going forward.

It remains to be seen what gimmick the star returns with, should she make a comeback.

