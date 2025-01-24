Real reason Alexa Bliss' return was canceled; unfortunate update on WWE future - Reports

There is disappointing news for Alexa Bliss fans, at least regarding her WWE future. A report has emerged about what's happening with the star.

Over the last few days, there have been a few reports about Alexa Bliss' plans with WWE being scrapped after rumors of her return happening soon. Unfortunately, as per the report, all the plans for her return were canceled instead. Another report stated that this was due to a discussion of a new contract between Bliss and WWE. There was much speculation about her return, but as it turns out, the situation between WWE and Alexa Bliss may be quite serious.

A report by PWInsider Elite has revealed the real reason she has not returned, and the situation is quite serious. The report stated that there was a contractual issue between the two parties. WWE wanted Bliss to come back under the terms of her existing deal with them, which had been extended due to her absence from the company.

Meanwhile, Bliss was seeking a new and improved contract to come back, and not the old one.

The reality of Alexa Bliss's return is now uncertain, as the two have been "at odds" due to a disagreement about the contract. Since then, the star has also removed all references to WWE from her social media bios.

Bliss' return is now contingent on a new contract, and it seems that with the two parties not being on the best of terms now, there may be reason for worry. Given that Triple H is now the creative head, it remains to be seen if he decides to push and bring her back.

Alexa Bliss' return facing major issues in WWE

Bliss has been gone for a long time. The star has not been seen for almost two years in the company.

Now, with her return facing issues, fans may not see the Goddess for quite some time. If things fall apart in the contractual discussions, this could mean the end of Bliss' run in WWE.

Should that happen, a return may never take place.

