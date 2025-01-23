3 Reasons why WWE reportedly canceled Alexa Bliss’ return

The wrestling world has been waiting eagerly for Alexa Bliss to make a grand return to WWE after several months away from the squared circle. The former women's champion was last seen in the company back at Royal Rumble 2023, following which she went on maternity leave.

Since then, the WWE Universe has been waiting for the former Money in the Bank winner to make a comeback. Recently, there were multiple rumors of the 33-year-old star returning very soon. This has kept the fans excited for weeks.

However, a disappointing update on her return has now surfaced online. As per reports from PWInsider, the company has seemingly scrapped plans for Bliss' return to the Stamford-based company for now. The update also stated that the 33-year-old was initially set to make her return on January 13 as part of The Wyatt Sicks.

The update further added that the former women's champion will likely miss the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this year as well, with her future in The Wyatt Sicks looking uncertain. In this article, we'll list out the potential reasons WWE scrapped plans for Bliss' return.

#3. Wyatt Sicks' member is injured; WWE keeping them off TV

Alexa Bliss has been speculated to make her return as a part of The Wyatt Sicks faction for a long time now. While her return was imminent, an injury to a member of the faction could have forced WWE to keep them off TV for some time.

This could be a major reason Bliss didn't make an appearance in the company, with The Wyatt Sicks yet to show up following their move to SmackDown. As per a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, a certain member of the faction has been sidelined with an injury. However, their name is yet to be revealed.

With the timeline for the injured star's return uncertain, Bliss could have to miss a few more weeks before returning to the squared circle once again.

#2. A stacked roster could leave Alexa Bliss lost in the shuffle

The women's division of WWE has been stacked with some high-profile superstars, including the likes of Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton. The stories over the past few months have kept the fans engaged, and the women's division's work has been commendable on both RAW and SmackDown.

Apart from that, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are expected to return to the company's programming very soon, which has kept the anticipation among the WWE Universe at an all-time high.

With numerous big names already making headlines, Alexa Bliss' return could end up with the star getting lost in the shuffle. This might be a major reason why the Triple H-led creative team decided to scrap plans for Bliss' return to the company right now.

#1. Contract issue

While the expiry date of Alexa Bliss' current deal with WWE is uncertain, there might be a major contract issue, which could have led to the company scrapping plans for her return.

Alexa Bliss is supposedly under the same contract she was on back in 2023. This makes it safe to assume that the former women's champion has some time left on her current contract. However, backstage issues around this contract situation could potentially be the reason for Bliss' return plans getting pushed.

This doesn't mean that she won't return to the company any time soon. The contract issue might get cleared between both WWE and Bliss, which could eventually lead to some major rivalries and storylines being planned for the star.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Alexa Bliss next.

