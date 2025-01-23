Update on Alexa Bliss' WWE return - Reports

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE TV for almost two years now. A new report reveals the possible reason for her return being put on hold.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, The Goddess faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title. After losing the title match to The EST, Bliss took a leave of absence from in-ring competition due to her pregnancy. She and her husband Ryan Cabrera later welcomed their daughter Hendrix.

It was previously reported that the 33-year-old female star was expected to return and somehow be a part of The Wyatt Sicks storyline, but those plans were put on hold "indefinitely." According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason for this is that Alexa Bliss and WWE are currently discussing a new contract:

"The deal with Alexa Bliss is [that] she was supposed to be on the show in San Jose [January 13, 2025, edition of RAW]. They've not come to terms on a contract, but she was going to [return]," Meltzer said. "She was expected to come back and they're just working out a contract deal," he added. [H/T: WOR]

Alexa Bliss shares massive WWE return hint

The Final Testament group had a big win over The Wyatt Sicks on the red brand in December 2024. Following RAW's transition to Netflix, it has been announced that the Uncle Howdy-led faction has been moved to the SmackDown roster.

After this announcement, Alexa Bliss took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that she has returned to her pre-pregnancy weight. This is a significant accomplishment for The Five Feet of Fury and could strongly suggest that she is ready for her WWE return.

With The Wyatt Sicks now on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss's potential reintroduction into the group's storyline appears unlikely. Once her contract is finalized, the creative will likely need to devise a new character direction for her.

