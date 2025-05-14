Uncle Howdy to kick Nikki Cross out of the Wyatt Sicks and replace her with two WWE stars? Exploring potential twist

The Wyatt Sicks stable, consisting of Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross, is nowhere to be found. The fearsome faction was drafted on SmackDown following the first-ever transfer window. However, due to multiple reasons, the heel group hasn’t appeared on television yet.

Ad

According to recent reports, the Wyatt Sicks are all set to return to television anytime soon. Last week, Alexa Bliss returned as Zelina Vega’s mystery partner to face Chelsea Green and her Secert Hervice. Bliss pinned Green to secure victory.

Alexa Bliss is a rumored mystery member of the group, which further confirms the potential comeback. However, following their lackluster first run, WWE needs to make some shifts within the stable. In the realm of possibilities, Uncle Howdy could kick Nikki Cross out of the faction and include Bliss and Charlotte Flair in the stable.

Ad

Trending

Last week, Charlotte Flair left the arena after feeling disrespected by the fans and vowed never to return. However, before she could go in the car, Alexa Bliss stopped and asked to talk, laying seeds for a future collaboration. Flair selling her soul to Uncle Howdy and Co. could soon be an interesting addition and lead to a major story arc.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The above angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former legend says WWE can't shove Wyatt Sicks down fans' throats

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Time Machine, the host asked veteran journalist Bill Apter about the absence of The Wyatt Sicks. He felt the heel group hadn’t worked for the company, and also urged WWE to repackage Alexa Bliss.

Ad

Supporting Apter’s narrative, Teddy Long, former Friday Night SmackDown’s general manager on television, expressed that fans are not getting connected to the members and that the Stamford-based promotion could not shove it down fans’ throats.

"Fans love Bray Wyatt. Without him, they've tried it, but they found out that this isn't going to work. You can force them [Wyatt Sicks] down people's throats, but why do that when you can do something else?" said Long.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when the group returns on Friday Night SmackDown and what changes might ensure a successful run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More