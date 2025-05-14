Uncle Howdy to kick Nikki Cross out of the Wyatt Sicks and replace her with two WWE stars? Exploring potential twist

The Wyatt Sicks stable, consisting of Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross, is nowhere to be found. The fearsome faction was drafted on SmackDown following the first-ever transfer window. However, due to multiple reasons, the heel group hasn’t appeared on television yet.
According to recent reports, the Wyatt Sicks are all set to return to television anytime soon. Last week, Alexa Bliss returned as Zelina Vega’s mystery partner to face Chelsea Green and her Secert Hervice. Bliss pinned Green to secure victory.
Alexa Bliss is a rumored mystery member of the group, which further confirms the potential comeback. However, following their lackluster first run, WWE needs to make some shifts within the stable. In the realm of possibilities, Uncle Howdy could kick Nikki Cross out of the faction and include Bliss and Charlotte Flair in the stable.
Last week, Charlotte Flair left the arena after feeling disrespected by the fans and vowed never to return. However, before she could go in the car, Alexa Bliss stopped and asked to talk, laying seeds for a future collaboration. Flair selling her soul to Uncle Howdy and Co. could soon be an interesting addition and lead to a major story arc.
The above angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
Former legend says WWE can't shove Wyatt Sicks down fans' throats
While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Time Machine, the host asked veteran journalist Bill Apter about the absence of The Wyatt Sicks. He felt the heel group hadn’t worked for the company, and also urged WWE to repackage Alexa Bliss.
Supporting Apter’s narrative, Teddy Long, former Friday Night SmackDown’s general manager on television, expressed that fans are not getting connected to the members and that the Stamford-based promotion could not shove it down fans’ throats.
"Fans love Bray Wyatt. Without him, they've tried it, but they found out that this isn't going to work. You can force them [Wyatt Sicks] down people's throats, but why do that when you can do something else?" said Long.
It will be interesting to see when the group returns on Friday Night SmackDown and what changes might ensure a successful run.