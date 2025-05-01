Teddy Long admits WWE can't shove absent faction down fans' throats (Exclusive)

Teddy Long had some interesting comments about one of WWE's absent factions that has been away for a while now. He admitted that WWE can't shove them down the throats of fans.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about The Wyatt Sicks, who were moved over to SmackDown but are yet to be utilized. Following rumors that Alexa Bliss would lead the faction, Bill Apter believes that she is likely to be repackaged and kept away from the group.

Teddy Long agreed with Bill Apter that The Wyatt Sicks wasn't working, and said that it makes no sense for WWE to shove them down fans' throats:

"Fans love Bray Wyatt. Without him, they've tried it, but they found out that this isn't going to work. You can force them [Wyatt Sicks] down people's throats, but why do that when you can do something else?" (4:28-4:49)

You can watch the full video below.

Teddy Long had huge praise for Rusev following his return on WWE RAW

Rusev's return is something that was inevitable on the RAW after WrestleMania, and was one of wrestling's worst-kept secrets at the time. However, WWE fans largely seem to be happy to see him back, and so is former SmackDown general manager, Teddy Long.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long told Mac Davis and Bill Apter that he hopes to see Rusev utilized as he deserves to be.

"Well, yeah, I like him [Rusev]. I've always liked him. He was always a good heel, to me. He's certainly done his job. So hopefully this time you know things will be better for him and they can really use him like he's supposed to be used." [From 11:43 onwards]

WWE seems to have taken the approach of shedding the old skin of Rusev's character. He's much more like his AEW character, The Redeemer, which is an interesting trend as Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Ricky Starks have all jumped ship with their All Elite Wrestling characters.

This likely means that we may not get "Rusev Day", with the former United States Champion looking to start on a blank slate. The new version of The Redeemer returns to in-ring action on the May 5th episode of RAW against Otis.

