Uncle Howdy to kick two WWE stars out of Wyatt Sicks for failing to win Tag Team Titles? Potential SmackDown ending explored

The Wyatt Sicks have been making headlines since their return. The eerie faction has managed to generate fear among the entire tag team division of the SmackDown roster, and WWE has managed to showcase an incredible storyline around the faction’s dangerous actions.
Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy were in action a couple of weeks ago on the blue brand against the Street Profits, with the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line. While the two massive names from the Wyatt Sicks had the upper hand throughout the match, they failed to walk out of the arena with the gold.
The Wyatt Sicks are again set to challenge the champions for the tag team gold this week on the blue brand, and the fans are anticipating Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis to finally use their dominance to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions.
While the outcome would be celebrated as a tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt, it won't be very easy to hand over the titles to Lumis and Gacy. Instead, to add a massive twist to the story, Triple H could make the duo lose to the Street Profits on SmackDown this week.
This could further lead to Uncle Howdy kicking out Lumis and Gacy from the faction as a repercussion for their consecutive loss, which ultimately failed to fulfill their dreams of winning the gold again.
A potential storyline like this could add more intrigue to the Wyatt Sicks story, further increasing their popularity and the excitement among fans. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.
When will Alexa Bliss join the Wyatt Sicks?
Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE during the Women’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year, and has been rumored to join the Wyatt Sicks. However, the storylines have been keeping her away from the faction as much as possible, which has led to Bliss joining the faction getting delayed.
During a recent Fanatics Event, the Goddess addressed joining the faction, stating that she was 100% open to being a part of the faction sometime in the future.
“I think Windham [Rotunda] said it best when he said we will always be connected in some way. Whether that’s with the Wyatts or not, I’m not sure but, obviously, we’re all in this Bray [Wyatt] universe together, and I think it would be something that’s awesome down the line. 100 %.”
This has fueled speculation that Bliss will join the faction soon. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the star next.
