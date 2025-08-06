  • home icon
Uncle Howdy needs to have a serious talk with WWE before it’s too late

By Love Verma
Published Aug 06, 2025 02:52 GMT
Uncle Howdy is the leader of Wyatt Sicks faction. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Uncle Howdy is the leader of the Wyatt Sicks faction on SmackDown. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis are representing the faction as WWE Tag Team Champions under the leadership of the masked man.

At SummerSlam, the Wyatt Sicks also emerged victorious in a massive six-pack TLC match where they defended their titles against top tag teams of the blue brand. Despite all this momentum, Uncle Howdy still needs to have a serious talk with the Stamford-based promotion before it's too late.

Wyatt Sicks is progressing, but not Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy is undoubtedly the leader of the group, but the masked man has made almost no progress as a single star in WWE. Howdy only engaged in brawls and tag team feuds, especially since the Wyatt Sicks entered the tag team division of Friday Night SmackDown.

Despite the buzz around his name, Uncle Howdy is not being promoted as a singles star in the company, which is indeed a matter of concern. The Triple H-led promotion must take this seriously before it gets too late and fans start losing interest in Uncle Howdy's singles run in the Sports entertainment juggernaut.

Howdy rarely gets booked in a singles match

WWE has also been booking Uncle Howdy rarely in singles matches, which has been one of the major reasons behind his lack of progress as an individual star. The last time Howdy competed in a singles showdown was on August 26, 2024, where he competed against Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW and secured the victory.

Since then, the Stamford-based promotion has only booked the masked man in tag team matches. This means that it's been almost a year now since Uncle Howdy competed in a singles match.

Why WWE must book Uncle Howdy as a single star

Working as the leader of Wyatt Sicks is undoubtedly a great storyline angle for Uncle Howdy, but WWE must book him as a single star, too. The reason behind the statement is that Howdy can be a significant draw for the company if it gets properly booked.

We have seen that there was a massive buzz around Howdy when Wyatt Sicks made their debut. The company had an excellent opportunity to capitalize on that momentum, but they failed miserably. Also, the fact that the character of Howdy is connected to the late, great Bray Wyatt makes it even more compelling to watch.

Despite all these elements, WWE's decision not to book Uncle Howdy in singles feuds and matches is a significant mistake, and the company must rectify this.

Edited by Angana Roy
