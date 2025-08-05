Uncle Howdy to Chase Top Title; Faction Warfare With MFT? — 4 Directions for The Wyatt Sicks After WWE SummerSlam

The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam against the entire tag team division of SmackDown. It was a momentous victory for the eerie faction, as now Uncle Howdy and Co. stand at the pedestal, arguably with no challenger left on the roster. There have been questions about what could be next for The Wyatt Sicks.

The sinister faction has been receiving considerable attention from the WWE Universe lately. It has been in the spotlight, with fans eager to see them on television. Considering the Wyatts' red-hot momentum, the next step for them will be crucial. From taking over RAW to attacking a newly formed tag team, there are several things they can do from here on.

Here are four potential directions for The Wyatt Sicks after WWE SummerSlam:

#4. The Wyatts can feud with Andrade and Rey Fenix

Andrade and Rey Fenix were involved in a feud with The Wyatt Sicks that began before SummerSlam. The newly formed alliance was on a mission to take the WWE Tag Team Title from the eerie faction. They even delivered an incredible performance during the TLC Match at the summer spectacle. However, Fenix and Andrade came up short. That said, WWE can continue this feud on SmackDown.

Fans have been enjoying the Latino stars' alliance in recent weeks. Therefore, placing them against the Wyatts while they are high on momentum could be a smart move. WWE has already invested significant time in establishing Andrade and Rey Fenix as a legitimate team. By pushing the duo in the title picture, the company can capitalize on its rising popularity.

#3. Uncle Howdy may start a singles feud in WWE

The Wyatt Sicks has gained significant success as a faction in the past few months. Therefore, the faction's leader, Uncle Howdy, might decide to take over the singles division as well. He could kick off a major singles feud on the main roster. Howdy might go after the United States Championship, currently held by Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

The cult leader possesses a mysterious aura, and fans are often intrigued by his personality. A singles feud could allow WWE to explore Uncle Howdy's character even more. Additionally, it has been more than a year since the man behind that mask, Bo Dallas, competed in the ring. It could be a fresh new chapter for the faction as a whole.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks can have faction warfare

There is an interesting theory that The Wyatt Sicks target those who have betrayed their families or allies in the past. Given that, there is a possibility that the sinister faction could cast its ominous shadow over Solo Sikoa, as the latter has a history of treachery. This could lead to a full-blown war, with Uncle Howdy and Co. going after Sikoa's faction on SmackDown.

While The Wyatt Sicks have a strong powerhouse like Erick Rowan, MFT has a Tongan giant in the form of Talla Tonga. It could lead to incredible faction warfare, which would be a fresh thing to see. Additionally, it could lead to the possibility of some chaotic multi-person matches down the line to keep the midcard division of SmackDown entertaining.

#1. The Wyatts can have cross-brand feuds

The Wyatt Sicks members have decimated every other team on SmackDown in the past few months. They can now set their sights on other teams that lie across RAW and NXT. The red brand has top tag teams like The War Raiders and The Judgment Day, while NXT has several fresh alliances. It could give rise to some blockbuster inter-brand feuds in WWE.

Besides, the RAW tag team division has been lost in the shuffle for the past few months. The Wyatts invading the red brand's show and feuding with those teams could breathe new life into the division. Moreover, the sinister faction will be able to spread its influence across the brands, making it look omnipotent. It could give fans something fresh to tune into.

