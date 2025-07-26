  • home icon
The Wyatt Sicks to target current WWE champion's faction after losing the Tag Team Title? Potential explored

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 26, 2025 14:55 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks
The Wyatt Sicks [Image Source: WWE.com]

The Wyatt Sicks are currently embroiled in a heated feud with the entire SmackDown tag team division. They are set to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship in a TLC Match at SummerSlam. There is a good possibility that the sinister faction would lose the coveted title at the annual spectacle, following which WWE could give them a new direction.

Uncle Howdy and Co. could cast their ominous shadow over Solo Sikoa's faction after losing their gold. Sikoa is the current United States Champion and is causing havoc on the roster alongside the MFT. What makes him a potential target of the Wyatts is his history of betrayal. The Street Champion backstabbed Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso last year, deceitfully usurping the Ula Fala.

There is an interesting theory related to The Wyatt Sicks that it targets those who have betrayed their families or allies in the past. This theory gained prominence when the sister faction hunted Chad Gable and The Miz last year, as both were involved in acts of treachery. While Gable turned on Otis and Tozawa, the A-Lister backstabbed his good friend R-Truth.

But the biggest betrayal that will be remembered for years to come is how Solo Sikoa betrayed his own Bloodline members back in April 2024. Therefore, The Wyatt Sicks could prey upon him and his new faction after SummerSlam. Uncle Howdy and Co. could go after Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo, paving the way for a blockbuster feud on SmackDown.

This feud has the potential to rejuvenate the blue brand post-SummerSlam, giving rise to something fresh. Moreover, it will help the Wyatts transition to a prominent storyline after they potentially lose the WWE Tag Team Championship at the summer spectacle. However, the above-mentioned angle is currently speculation, and a lot will depend on what happens at SummerSlam.

The Wyatt Sicks to be out of the championship race after SummerSlam?

Ever since their arrival on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks have been targeting the tag team division, causing chaos. They have also held the WWE Tag Team Title hostage since mischievously capturing it from The Street Profits. It looks like the ominous group may lose their gold at SummerSlam during the TLC match.

If it does, the Wyatts may be out of the championship race. Their feud with the tag team division may finally come to an end. This storyline has been going on for the past few months, and there is nothing more to explore in this. WWE has been showcasing more or less the same things every week.

The Wyatt Sicks remaining trapped in the WWE Tag Team Championship race will curtail the possibilities of several storylines that could happen on the roster. Hence, the creative team might detach Uncle Howdy and Co. from the title picture once they lose the gold, potentially at SummerSlam.

However, this is all speculation at this point, and it all depends on what Triple H has in store for the sinister faction on SmackDown.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
