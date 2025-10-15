  • home icon
  Uncle Howdy to be replaced by two top names after his absence from The Wyatt Sicks? Possibility explored

Uncle Howdy to be replaced by two top names after his absence from The Wyatt Sicks? Possibility explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 15, 2025 14:19 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks [Image source: Getty]

Uncle Howdy has been missing from The Wyatt Sicks over the past three weeks. He previously made backstage appearances to cajole Angelo Dawkins into betraying Montez Ford. However, it now seems that Howdy might be replaced by two top names following his absence.

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. However, Uncle Howdy was nowhere to be seen during the bout. Despite his absence, Gacy and Lumis were able to retain the title, thanks to Nikki Cross and Erick Rowan's interferences.

Considering that the veteran has been absent for three consecutive weeks, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega might take over The Wyatt Sicks in a shocking twist. The eerie faction had a confrontation with MFT after the tag team match last week, with Nikki Cross butting heads with Solo Sikoa and confronting him on behalf of Howdy.

Amid Howdy's absence, the Wyatts might need backup in their budding feud against Sikoa's crew. Hence, they might ask Aleister Black and Zelina Vega to take over the group.

Black squared off against Damian Priest last week. He was being destroyed by Priest during the match before Vega showed up and helped her husband. This distraction served the 40-year-old well. Black took advantage and stole a victory over the former Judgment Day member.

This situation has sparked speculation about the real-life couple being paired as a team. If this happens, they could take over The Wyatt Sicks following the unexplained absence of Uncle Howdy as part of a blockbuster storyline. Vega and Black could make a strong team in the company, adding a new dynamic to the eerie stable.

Vega and Cross could unite to pursue the Women's Tag Team Title as part of The Wyatt Sicks. Meanwhile, Black could bring singles gold to the faction with the help of Erick Rowan. The Dutch Destroyer plays a mysterious character on TV, and he could be a great fit to lead the stable.

That said, this angle is speculative, and fans will have to wait and see how things play out on this week's episode of SmackDown.

WWE might not have any plans for Uncle Howdy

The recent hiatus of Uncle Howdy from WWE TV has raised concerns among fans. Many believe that it might be due to the Stamford-based promotion not having any creative plans for Howdy.

Despite his popularity, Bo Dallas has yet to achieve a major feat in the company since being introduced as Uncle Howdy. He has rarely been booked in singles matches and has primarily been a supporting character in Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy's run in the tag team division.

Howdy could remain off TV until WWE comes up with a major storyline for him as a singles competitor. However, this is also speculation, and it will be interesting to see if the masked star shows up this week on SmackDown.

Bethel Benjamin

Edited by Pratik Singh
