Uncle Howdy to be replaced as Wyatt Sicks' leader by a scary WWE character? Exploring potential return after 2 years

Uncle Howdy, alongside his faction, the Wyatt Sicks, was drafted to SmackDown from Monday Night RAW via the Transfer Window last month. The fearsome stable hasn’t been seen on WWE television for a while. With The Showcase of The Immortals looming, Wyatt Sicks fans have been eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated return of Uncle Howdy and Co.

It seems that the wait may soon come to an end, as the Stamford-based promotion has begun dropping subtle hints about their return during the recent episodes of SmackDown. For some time, there has been chatter on the internet about Howdy being replaced by someone. In a shocking twist, Finn Balor could leave The Judgment Day on RAW, as the stable has been hanging by a bare thread for a while. Additionally, the Triple H-led creative team has hinted at Balor potentially being booted from the faction for weeks.

After leaving The Judgment Day, Finn might switch brands and move to Friday nights, potentially bringing back his Demon Balor character and revealing himself as the new leader of the Wyatt Sicks, replacing Uncle Howdy. Finn’s alter ego was last seen at WrestleMania 39, where he faced the erstwhile Edge in a Hell in a Cell Match. The promotion has started hinting at the return of this iconic character.

The latest episode of RAW included a significant clue regarding the former Universal Champion reviving his gimmick, as a Demon King logo was spotted behind the 43-year-old during a backstage segment.

Moreover, the company has officially included Finn Balor’s Demon character as a playable character in the WWE 2K25 game. These recent hints suggest the Demon character could soon return to television.

That said, the aforementioned scenario is purely hypothetical at this point.

Uncle Howdy could bring back the iconic gimmick to face Demon Balor

Assuming Finn Balor takes over as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks after booting out Uncle Howdy, this could kickstart a feud between the two. In response to Finn’s Demon character, Bo Dallas could resurrect the legendary masked character, The Fiend, portrayed by the late Bray Wyatt.

Reviving Bray’s character would help Dallas connect with fans, and it could prove to be a game-changer for his career.

However, the suggestion remains purely speculative at this time. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Uncle Howdy and his faction in the coming months.

