Finn Balor drops major hint about WWE character change

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently provided strong hints that he's preparing to revert to a major alternate persona on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The latest tease was dropped on this week's RAW.

The Prince and Dominik Mysterio engaged in a heated backstage argument on the February 21, 2025, episode of RAW. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez stepped in before things could escalate, telling Balor to handle the business during Dirty Dom's singles match against Bron Breakker.

The current Intercontinental Champion secured a win over Mysterio via disqualification when Finn Balor and Carlito attacked him. Even though The Judgment Day trio outnumbered Bron Breakker, the latter neutralized the heel group. Just as Balor tried to enter the ring with a steel chair, The Dog of WWE was prepared for the former Universal Champion, and the two men had an intense face-off.

Fans may have missed that Finn Balor and the company teased the return of "The Demon King" character after nearly two years. A "Demon King" logo was visible backstage, and the 43-year-old star also crawled, mimicking the character, during his confrontation with Bron Breakker.

The Demon King's last appearance was at WrestleMania 39, where he suffered a loss to Edge (now Cope in AEW) in a Hell in a Cell match.

Finn Balor sends message to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez after WWE RAW

In the main event of this week's RAW, Naomi and Bianca Belair defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In a shocking turn of events, The Judgment Day became the new Women's Tag Team Champions with assistance from Dirty Dom.

After the Monday night show, Finn Balor sent a congratulatory message to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for bringing the gold to the group.

"HUGE Congratulations to my wonderful colleagues @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE 😄," he wrote.

Check out the former Universal Champion's tweet below:

It remains to be seen whether Balor will bring back "The Demon King" persona, possibly to face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

