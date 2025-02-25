Finn Balor reacts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team titles win with a 6-word message

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made history on RAW last night. They did so by becoming three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Since then, the duo has received an outpouring of love and appreciation from everyone. The latest to do so is Finn Balor, a fellow Judgment Day member.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Bianca Belair and Naomi with the help of Dominik Mysterio in the main event of RAW this week. Dirty Dom played a pivotal role in changing the outcome of the match, and he constantly interfered to distract the referee.

Despite The EST taking out Dom at ringside, the numbers game eventually caught up to Naomi as she suffered a pinfall loss at the hands of Liv Morgan.

After the show, Finn Balor took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to congratulate his fellow Judgment Day members on becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

"HUGE Congratulations to my wonderful colleagues @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE 😄."

Belair and Naomi lost all the momentum they had heading into the Elimination Chamber on March 1. Will one of them turn things around and punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41? Fans must tune in this weekend to find out.

