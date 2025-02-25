  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Finn Balor
  • Finn Balor reacts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team titles win with a 6-word message

Finn Balor reacts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team titles win with a 6-word message

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Feb 25, 2025 06:06 GMT
Liv Morgan celebrated her title win with Dominik Mysterio on RAW (Image Credits: WWE on Instagram)
Liv Morgan celebrated her title win with Dominik Mysterio on RAW (Image Credits: WWE on Instagram)

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made history on RAW last night. They did so by becoming three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Since then, the duo has received an outpouring of love and appreciation from everyone. The latest to do so is Finn Balor, a fellow Judgment Day member.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Bianca Belair and Naomi with the help of Dominik Mysterio in the main event of RAW this week. Dirty Dom played a pivotal role in changing the outcome of the match, and he constantly interfered to distract the referee.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite The EST taking out Dom at ringside, the numbers game eventually caught up to Naomi as she suffered a pinfall loss at the hands of Liv Morgan.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

After the show, Finn Balor took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to congratulate his fellow Judgment Day members on becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

"HUGE Congratulations to my wonderful colleagues @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE 😄."

Check out his tweet below:

Ad

Belair and Naomi lost all the momentum they had heading into the Elimination Chamber on March 1. Will one of them turn things around and punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41? Fans must tune in this weekend to find out.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी