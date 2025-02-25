Triple H breaks silence after shocking WWE title change

In a shocking turn of events, Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW tonight. Triple H has now sent a message to the newly crowned champions.

Ad

During the go-home episode of RAW before Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair and Naomi put their Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event.

Both teams engaged in a back-and-forth thriller, which saw Dominik Mysterio turn the tables for the Judgment Day members midway through the match. His constant interferences behind the referee's back protected Liv Morgan from taking the pinfall loss multiple times.

Ad

Trending

During the closing moments of the match, Rodriguez sent Naomi crashing into the ring post after Dom once again distracted the referee, allowing Liv Morgan to pick up the victory.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

After the show went off the air, Triple H took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to congratulate Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and share backstage photos with the newly crowned champions.

Hunter, in an amusing bit, also congratulated Dom since he helped the Judgment Day members.

Ad

"Congratulations to the 3x #WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE (and @DomMysterio35… I guess)."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This ended Bianca Belair and Naomi's title reign after 177 days, also including Jade Cargill's 104-day run before she was replaced by The Glow due to her mysterious attack last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback