Uncle Howdy to retire and bring back iconic gimmick to lead the Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks haven’t been on WWE television since they were transferred to Friday Night SmackDown after a brief rivalry with The Final Testament. Fans have been wondering why the formidable stable has been absent. While some reports claim that the group has failed to garner the response the company expected, the creatives could potentially bring back the faction with a massive twist.

Ad

According to a report by PWInsider, Bo Dallas, the man behind Uncle Howdy’s gimmick, has been taken off the road for unspecified reasons. It appears The Wyatt Sicks’ stale momentum may soon pick up as the Stamford-based promotion has started dropping subtle hints and easter eggs on the blue brand related to the fearsome group.

In a shocking twist, Uncle Howdy's character might retire, and Bo Dallas could resurrect the iconic The Fiend, which was first portrayed by his late brother and WWE legend Bray Wyatt.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dallas's bringing The Fiend character back and retiring the Uncle Howdy gimmick could give a massive push to The Wyatt Sicks. The WWE Universe could finally find the connection with the faction that has been missing since their debut last year. Bo has proven that he can play a dark character to perfection, so bringing back his brother's most iconic gimmick could be a fitting tribute to the former WWE Champion.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is purely hypothetical at this stage and the fans will have to wait and see how the story unfolds on SmackDown.

A former AEW Star could replace Uncle Howdy as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown

For some time, there have been a lot of talks regarding Wyatt Sicks’s leader, Uncle Howdy, being replaced. A couple of days ago, AEW reportedly removed Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Miro from their internal roster page.

Ad

Ricky Starks' NXT Debut just a day after his release has confirmed the rumors and has also raised speculation regarding Black and Miro’s return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Many assume Black could soon make his highly-anticipated return to World Wrestling Entertainment, and some fans are suggesting that The Dutch Destroyer could replace Bo Dallas in The Wyatt Sicks, given his experience being the leader of The House of Black in AEW and his dark character in NXT.

It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has in store for The Sicks and if the former Aleister Black makes his comeback in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback