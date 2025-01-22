Uncle Howdy to return to eliminate 6 ft 4 in WWE Superstar from Men’s Royal Rumble Match? Possibility explored

WWE has portrayed the Wyatt Sicks as one of the most dominant forces on the entire roster lately. The faction was recently moved to Friday Night SmackDown, with their last in-ring match taking place back in December against the Final Testament.

While they have moved to SmackDown, there is a chance that Uncle Howdy will make an appearance during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match to eliminate Karrion Kross and set up a feud for WrestleMania 41. The Final Testament handed Uncle Howdy and his faction their first loss since their debut on the red brand. This victory for Kross marked the end of their entertaining feud as the Wyatts moved to the blue brand.

Karrion Kross and Uncle Howdy are both expected to be a part of the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. However, with the battlefield for the match stacking up every week with a new name confirming their entry, both men could eventually declare themselves for the Rumble match.

The arch-rivals squaring off in the ring during the 30-man battle, eventually leading to Uncle Howdy eliminating the 6 ft 4 in star, seems quite the possibility. This could eventually lead to WWE booking a major feud between both men on the Grandest Stage of Them All. With their massive attack on Kross' wife Scarlett backstage on a RAW a few weeks ago, WWE could build an intriguing storyline among the two men to keep the fans engaged.

Uncle Howdy's future in WWE was revealed recently

With the Wyatt Sicks moved to Friday Night SmackDown thanks to the transfer window, their feud with the Final Testament came to an abrupt end. During a recent interview with Jackie Redmond on Monday Night RAW, Karrion Kross addressed the transfer, stating that he derailed the mystery faction's momentum with a victory back in December.

In addition to that, with Howdy now on the blue brand, he won, and the 34-year-old star lost.

"Well, I mean, look I'm the only guy to beat Uncle Howdy. I derailed all their momentum. He's gone, I won, they lost. Let's all have an emotional meltdown about it," Kross said.

It will be interesting to see who The Wyatt Sicks target next following their move to the blue brand.

