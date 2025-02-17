Uncle Howdy to return and have massive retirement match against legend at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, Wyatt Sicks fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Uncle Howdy and his fearsome stable. The faction has certainly failed to capture the interest the company had expected. Fans often expressed that the stable didn’t achieve the right momentum to establish itself. Triple H might rectify the situation and could bring back Howdy, booking him against a major legend.

According to a report by PWInsider, the leader of Wyatt Sicks, Uncle Howdy, has been taken off the road for unspecified reasons. However, things might change, and Howdy could finally appear on television, as hints about his return have started to surface on the blue brand.

In the realm of possibilities, Uncle Howdy could return and target former Universal Champion Goldberg. Last year, Da Man announced that he would be competing in his final match at the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H planted seeds for Goldberg’s final match when he had a confrontation with Gunther at 2024 Bad Blood. Many predicted that the WCW legend would compete against The Ring General in his final encounter.

However, circumstances shifted as 2025 Rumble winner Jey Uso chose World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41, leaving Goldberg without a spot on the show of shows.

Uncle Howdy could be an ideal opponent for Goldberg at Mania, stepping in for Gunther, especially since both stars share a history. For those unaware, Da Man defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a title match at Super ShowDown 2020, making him a target for Howdy.

In honor of his late brother, Dallas could revive The Fiend character to face Goldberg in his retirement match, creating a perfect conclusion to the 57-year-old’s career. Additionally, this showdown with a legend would serve as a fitting rivalry for The Wyatt Sicks.

That said, the proposed angle is currently mere speculation.

Gunther warned Goldberg ahead of WrestleMania 41 after their confrontation

Although Gunther is all set for his main event showdown against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, last year, The Ring General gave an interview with La Previa prior to Crown Jewel PLE, where he reflected on his confrontation with Goldberg at 2024 Bad Blood and issued a chilling warning to Da Man.

The Austrian Superstar noted that creative asked him to promote the newly introduced Crown Jewel Championship that Triple H unveiled at Bad Blood, where he saw Goldberg in the audience. Unaware that the legend was present at the show, Gunther engaged with the WCW legend, ultimately leading to a heated confrontation between them.

Gunther also said if the 27-year-old Hall of Famer was willing to lace up his boots once again, he’d be happy to “teach him (Goldberg) a lesson.”

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Howdy and Goldberg in the coming months.

