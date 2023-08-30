Uncle Howdy to return to WWE? Exploring subtle hint

The speculations surrounding the return of Uncle Howdy have resurfaced following the tragic news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Many fans have expressed their desire to see Uncle Howdy make a television appearance, especially since both characters were involved in a storyline during their last appearance in the company.

However, a recent episode of WWE Raw seems to have dropped a potential hint that adds to these speculations.

The potential hint was dropped during the backstage segment featuring The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The keen-eyed viewers noticed merchandise related to Uncle Howdy in the background. The reference to Howdy could be interpreted in two different ways. Firstly, it could be a potential hint for the return of Howdy.

Secondly, this subtle inclusion could be a tribute to Bray Wyatt, particularly as the recent edition of the red brand also includes various tributes for him.

Furthermore, the company has already distinguished between the characters of Wyatt and Howdy, implying the possibility of Howdy's return. Moreover, the ongoing tribute to Wyatt is expected to continue until Payback 2023; it's feasible that more hints regarding Uncle Howdy's return may be dropped in the near future.

Fans eagerly anticipate whether WWE has plans for Howdy's return to the company. This would add an intriguing layer to the ongoing homage to Bray Wyatt's legacy.

When Uncle Howdy last appeared on WWE television

Howdy's last appearance on WWE television was in March 2023 during an episode of SmackDown. During this appearance, he attempted a surprise attack on Bobby Lashley. However, with Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE for health reasons, Howdy also disappeared from the storyline.

For those unaware, Howdy was Introduced by the company after Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022. He made his first appearance on WWE television by attacking Wyatt on SmackDown. However, after the tragic news of the Eater of Worlds, fans have been vocal about their desire for the company to continue the storyline involving Howdy as a way to honor Bray Wyatt's legacy.

Moreover, the recent subtle hint dropped by the company has only added to this intrigue.

Howdy is still a mysterious masked character in WWE

If WWE chooses to reveal the identity behind the unsettling Howdy character, Bo Dallas stands as a potential candidate. Bo Dallas has a personal connection with Bray Wyatt, being his real-life brother, which could make him a fitting choice for such a role.

As the coming weeks unfold, fans eagerly anticipate whether WWE will indeed continue the Uncle Howdy storyline and pay homage to Bray Wyatt's impactful legacy.

Do you think that WWE will bring back Howdy in honor of Bray Wyatt? Tell us in the comment section.

