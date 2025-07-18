Uncle Howdy to target a new faction, former World Champions joining? - 4 things The Wyatt Sicks can do on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air later tonight. This will be yet another big episode of the blue brand, as it will deal with the fallout from some major shows and focus on building towards the biggest event of the summer.Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event took place this past weekend with major title bouts and grudge matches. Now, SummerSlam will be taking place in just over two weeks. It is a busy time for a lot of stars.This includes The Wyatt Sicks. That stable is comprised of Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas), Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. They are sinister and dangerous, yet fans love to watch them. They will all but certainly be on SmackDown tonight.What might they do? This article will take a look at a handful of things the stable could do tonight. This includes targeting another group, recruiting new members, and even defending their coveted titles.Below are four things The Wyatt Sicks can do on WWE SmackDown.#4. They could recruit both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte FlairThe Wyatt Sicks has five members, but many believed there would be six. This is partially thanks to the homophone aspect of their name, but also because of rumors for quite some time that a certain other star would be part of the faction: Alexa Bliss.The Goddess was out on maternity leave when The Wyatt Sicks debuted on RAW. She then returned to WWE television while Uncle Howdy was hurt. Still, many believe she will join the group sooner or later. In what could be a big swerve, it could happen on SmackDown tonight, but it won't just be Alexa.In what would be an absolute shocker, both Alexa and Charlotte Flair could be targeted by The Wyatt Sicks. Not as potential rivals, however, but instead, as new members of the group. They could either both embrace it, or Charlotte could initially seem to be against the idea. Either way, this could set up a very interesting story.#3. The Wyatt Sicks could defend the WWE Tag Team Titles in an impromptu boutThe WWE SmackDown tag team division is on fire. There are six or seven excellent teams that are currently active, and another one or two are not. This includes names such as Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Los Lotharios, and DIY, among others.The Street Profits were the WWE Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, the duo lost their coveted belts to The Wyatt Sicks. Now, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis hold the titles.Come SmackDown tonight, The Wyatt Sicks could defend those titles in an impromptu match. For example, Fraxiom could challenge Gacy and Lumis to a bout on the spot. Whether the titles change hands or not remains to be seen.#2. They could help Aleister Black with Damian PriestAleister Black returned to WWE following WrestleMania 41. He quickly took care of The Miz and is now engaged in a rivalry with R-Truth, who disrespected the dark and moody personality. Unfortunately, that has led to Black snapping.Damian Priest attempted to intervene and get through to Aleister, especially after R-Truth got a fluke victory over Black. Instead of working, the newly returned WWE star snapped and attacked Damian Priest backstage on SmackDown last week.In what would be a shocking moment and an exciting one, Damian and Aleister could be face-to-face in the ring when The Wyatt Sicks show up. The stable could then attack Damian, and it could then be revealed that Aleister is the leader of the dangerous faction.#1. The Wyatt Sicks could target Solo Sikoa's MFTThere is a new stable on WWE SmackDown. Well, sort of. The New Bloodline, which was led by Solo Sikoa, has evolved and is now The MFT. Solo is joined by Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.Come WWE SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks could confront the group. With four male performers in each faction, it would make sense for them to go toe-to-toe. Plus, Solo has a history of betraying family, and that likely rubs The Wyatt Sicks the wrong way. Faction warfare could be on the way.Not only might this lead to faction warfare, but Uncle Howdy could have more planned, too. Solo Sikoa is the reigning United States Champion, and there is little doubt that the tag belts are just the beginning of The Wyatt Sicks' plans.