Undefeated WWE star may be the one to end Roman Reigns' 1200-day plus reign at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns became the biggest WWE star of the Modern Era after he returned to the company and became The Tribal Chief. He won the Universal Championship a week after his return and went on to have the greatest title reign of the past four decades as he crossed 1000 days as World Champion.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes couldn't finish his story as he failed to beat Roman Reigns for both titles at WrestleMania 39. However, the best choice to end The Tribal Chief's reign of tyranny may be the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther, rather than The American Nightmare.

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut alongside Ludwig Kaiser after WrestleMania 38 and joined Friday Night SmackDown. In less than two months, he won his first major championship when he defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

After restoring the Intercontinental Championship to its former glory and becoming the longest reigning champion, it makes sense for The Ring General to go after another title, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns could be a perfect choice.

Why should Gunther go after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

There are several compelling points as to why Gunther needs to go after Roman Reigns in 2024. Last year, the two were on the same brand, but never got the chance to step inside the squared circle. Both stars have their own backup in the form of The Bloodline and Imperium to even the odds.

According to a recent report, Gunther is in the running to win the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2024. After a stellar performance at this year's event, it makes sense for the company to book The Ring General as next year's winner, and he should go after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Championship.

The logical choice would be to face Seth Rollins and become the second-ever World Heavyweight Champion, but The Bloodline might not make it till 2024, which can allow Gunther to go after The Tribal Chief in a fair one-on-one contest to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Ring General winning the Royal Rumble match will open more doors for him, but stepping up to The Tribal Chief and defeating him at WrestleMania 40 to end his 1200-day plus reign as champion would be much sweeter than going over Seth 'Freakin' Rollins on the red brand.

Do you want to see Gunther vs Seth Rollins or The Ring General vs The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

