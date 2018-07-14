WWE News: The Undertaker makes an appearance on the Harlem Globetrotters Tour

Undertaker has been seen more and more outside of WWE recently

What’s the story?

Well, there was a time when seeing Undertaker outside of a WWE ring was almost unheard of, but the Deadman is racking up the appearances now.

Last night, The Deadman appeared on court for the Harlem Globetrotters Tour, helping out with a trick shot while the legendary gong hit.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his quick win over John Cena at WrestleMania 34 in a match that was seemingly up in the air until the night, The Undertaker has picked his spots.

Taker was last seen in a WWE ring last week as he pinned Kevin Owens during a six-man tag team match where Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were in the Deadman's corner.

The Undertaker was last on WWE television back at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in a Casket Match against Rusev.

While The Deadman's only upcoming WWE date is at the Super Show-Down in Australia where he'll take on Triple H for the last time ever, there are rumours of a John Cena rematch at SummerSlam - but it's Undertaker's antics outside the ring that have made recent headlines as he Chokeslammed Post Malone at a recent concert.

The heart of the matter

Yesterday, Michelle McCool posted on Instagram showing The Undertaker getting involved with the Harlem Globetrotters on their recent tour as it rolled through Texas.

The Deadman was welcomed with his traditional gong and a warm reception, and the WWE legend held up the ball for one of the players to spring off a trampoline and dunk the ball. high-fiving a bunch of players after. There's also a selfie of the couple enjoying the show.

You can see what went down below.

What’s next?

Undertaker's next scheduled appearance is at the WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 in Australia where he'll face Triple H in what's being promoted as their last ever match against one another, but who knows where The Deadman will pop up next?

Do you enjoy seeing more of Undertaker out of character? Let us know in the comments.