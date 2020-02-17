Undisputed Era break character to induct departing WWE employee as their fifth member

The Undisputed Era

It was recently announced that WWE NXT and SmackDown backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley would be leaving the company after this week's NXT TakeOver: Portland. The popular backstage interviewer appeared in a live video following TakeOver: Portland along with Triple H where she had difficulty holding back her tears after hearing words of advice from The Game.

During the closing moments of the video, all four members of The Undisputed Era including NXT Champion Adam Cole came in to surprise Cathy. As a parting gift and for helping to put over the faction during interviews, Kyle O'Reilly mentioned that they would like to induct her as the unofficial fifth member of the Undisputed Era.

You can see the interaction between Cathy Kelley and The Undisputed Era in the video below by skipping to the 27:42 mark.

Watch as @TripleH offers up his immediate thoughts following an incredible #NXTTakeOver: Portland event! https://t.co/nqvtQQXKHq — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020

Cathy Kelley in WWE

Cathy Kelley joined WWE in 2016 but she has been an ardent follower of the product and a member of the WWE Universe for years. She caught the attention of the higher-ups in WWE as a host of AfterBuzz’s weekly recap programs for WWE RAW and NXT.

Since joining WWE, she has interviewed a plethora of Superstars, celebrities and Hall of Famers alike. During her time in NXT, she has interviewed The Undisputed Era on numerous occasions where she has been often been the subject of ridicule from the members of the heel faction and it felt good to see the group break character to do something nice for their departing colleague.