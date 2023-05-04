Undrafted free agent sets his sights on the WWE Championship

Eleven superstars were declared free agents following the 2023 WWE Draft, including Omos. In a recent out-of-character interview, the 28-year-old revealed that he is determined to win a World Championship one day.

Moving forward, Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will only appear on SmackDown. RAW has got a new World Heavyweight Championship, with the inaugural title holder set to be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Omos confirmed that he has aspirations to win gold as a singles competitor:

"Oh, man, of course I want to be WWE Champion, you know. That's the kind of top of the list. When I first started I had goals I wanted to accomplish and I think I've met some of those goals."

In 2021, Omos joined forces with AJ Styles to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from The New Day at WrestleMania 37. Since then, he has shared the ring with Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar in losing efforts at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania 39, respectively.

"I have wrestled at WrestleMania three times," Omos continued. "One with [a] former WWE Champion with AJ Styles, going solo wrestling Bobby Lashley last year in Dallas, and then starting the show with one and only Brock Lesnar."

Omos was assigned to the RAW brand before the recent 2023 WWE Draft. Due to his free agent status, it is unclear whether The Nigerian Giant will become a permanent roster member on either RAW or SmackDown.

Omos explains why he is WWE Championship material

At seven-foot-three and 410 pounds, Omos is one of the most imposing superstars of all time.

WWE @WWE



Who ya got when Seth "Freakin" Rollins takes on One-on-one for the first time ever at #WWEBacklash , live from Puerto Rico.Who ya got when Seth "Freakin" Rollins takes on @TheGiantOmos One-on-one for the first time ever at #WWEBacklash, live from Puerto Rico. 👀Who ya got when Seth "Freakin" Rollins takes on @TheGiantOmos? https://t.co/3FUSntm8gd

MVP's on-screen ally believes his size alone is enough to make him a credible contender to win a World Championship:

"So I think there's a lot of plans left and a lot of things I want to achieve," Omos added. "But I think the top of the list is becoming [champion] and holding that gold over my head. Here, look at me now. I'm the biggest, baddest son of a gun you have ever seen. Now we are here, you know. So that's the top of the list, you know?"

In the immediate future, Omos will face Seth Rollins in a first-time-ever singles contest at Backlash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Do you think Omos will win a world title one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes