Unexpected alliance to work against Roman Reigns on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been having quite a difficult time in the last few months. While he was at the top of the world after WrestleMania 39, Reigns is currently standing on shaky ground as The Usos turned their back on him. This leaves The Tribal Chief with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman by his side.

For now, Reigns is not making any televised appearances. However, when he returns back on SmackDown the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could find himself in more trouble. On the blue brand, Reigns might have to suffer the possibility of a new alliance working against him.

The alliance in question is of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Last week on SmackDown, the two superstars were seen coming to each other's aid. This was shocking considering what had transpired between the two some weeks ago. However, since it now happened, there is a chance they might align without Reigns to keep Solo in check.

If WWE chooses to go ahead with this scenario, it would benefit Sikoa and Jimmy. Since making their respective WWE debuts, they both have been accustomed to competing in tag team settings. If they choose to work together, they could build a formidable team. This scenario could also lead to Roman Reigns bringing in a new member of The Bloodline.

WWE Legend calls Roman Reigns 'The Greatest of All Time'

Early in his career, Reigns was struggling to find his feet as a face in WWE. However, since adopting the The Tribal Chief gimmick, Reigns' run in the promotion has been hailed as one of the greatest of all time by many. It has also led to fans believing he is the greatest wrestler in WWE history.

One WWE legend who agrees with the fans is John Cena. During a media interaction before WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India, Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda asked Cena if he felt Reigns was his successor in WWE. The 16-time World Champion answered:

"In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time."

Check out what John Cena said about Roman Reigns in the video below:

Like Cena, several wrestlers and fans have been talking about the possibility of Roman Reigns being the greatest wrestler. While there are arguments against and for this notion, it can't be denied that Reigns is one of the biggest draws in wrestling right now.

Going into WrestleMania 40 next year, Reigns is expected to be part of a blockbuster storyline. If The Tribal Chief comes out on top at wrestling's greatest event, it would be hard to argue against him being the greatest of all time.

Do you think Roman Reign's has cemented his place as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.