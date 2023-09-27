Unexpected link discovered between Cody Rhodes and former WWE Champion? It was hidden in plain sight! 

On Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes has become one of the most popular faces. Rhodes' feuds with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have gotten him on the good side of the WWE Universe. To many, The American Nightmare has a superhero-like image.

Since making his return to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been standing up against the bad guys. Hence, the least he would want is to be linked to a proper heel in any manner. However, Rhodes has a surprising link with former WWE Champion and top heel, The Miz.

Rhodes' theme song 'Kingdom', and The Miz's theme song 'I came to play' has been sung by the same band, Downstait. Both theme songs sung by the band are very popular. While fans in the arena literally sing along Rhodes' theme, The Miz's theme recently achieved an important milestone.

On social media platform X, Downstait shared a post, noting that The Miz's theme, 'I came to play', has crossed 10 million streams on the audio streaming platform Spotify. These are indeed big numbers for Miz, who has been using the theme song for quite a long time now.

Former WWE writer throws shade at Cody Rhodes

On RAW right now, Cody Rhodes is one of the top faces along, with the likes of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso. The four mentioned superstars have constantly feuded with The Judgment Day, and have received great responses from the crowd. While their performances have been appreciated, Vince Russo recently threw shade at the faces on RAW.

During an episode of Legion of RAW, Russo said the faces on RAW lacked star power. While he explained the reason behind why he felt this way, Russo seemed to take a shot at Rhodes, by highlighting his former gimmick in WWE. The wrestling veteran said:

"At the top of the show, when those four guys are the top babyfaces of the company, I'm sorry man, that is weak." Russo continued, "Bro, come on. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were in the independent circuit for years, and years, and years, for a reason. Jey Uso, great talent, but you know, he was in a tag team with his brother for well over a decade. Then you got Cody Rhodes, who was Stardust. There's a lot of people who haven't forgotten that. Like really bro? These are your top four babyfaces on RAW?" [11:54 - 12:51]

Given the response Cody Rhodes receives, it would be hard to agree with Vince Russo. In fact, Rhodes' performances in the company have put him in a position where many believe he would be headlining his second consecutive WrestleMania against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

