Unexpected love triangle, WWE roster switch - 4 directions for Emma and Madcap Moss as a couple

Madcap Moss is now the number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship after coming out on top in a fatal four-way match this past week on WWE SmackDown.

Emma appears to be pushing for Madcap Moss to be taken seriously, which could finally lead to him being given a singles match at WrestleMania in a few weeks' time.

There are still two months until WrestleMania and plenty of options for the duo to be part of the card.

#4. Baron Corbin enters a feud making it a love triangle

Baron Corbin recently split from JBL over on RAW, which means that he could now make the move over to SmackDown and link back up with his former friend Madcap Moss. The two went their separate ways a while ago, but this time around, Corbin could be looking to get one over on Moss and could go after Emma instead.

It would be an interesting angle to have Corbin try to take Emma away from Moss. The two men could fight over the star in the same deeply personal way that it appears Becky Lynch and Bayley are fighting over Seth Rollins.

#3. Madcap Moss finally gets a name change

Madcap Moss is arguably one of the worst names in WWE. Since the company has rectified the mistake that they made with Doudrop, now is the time to allow Riddick to have his name back.

Emma called him Riddick a few weeks ago, and it appeared as though he had finally been given that much-needed name change. However, WWE is still calling him Madcap Moss, which isn't great for his title hopes against Gunther.

#2. Madcap Moss becomes Intercontinental Champion

Madcap Moss takes on Gunther next week on SmackDown. Meanwhile, it's clear that Moss is the underdog in the match as Gunther is undefeated and has Imperium behind him, but nothing is ever definite in WWE.

Gunther has his own fair share of rivals, and they could come in handy for Moss next week, as well as Emma at ringside to help him come out on top. A mid-card championship heading into WrestleMania would guarantee Moss a match at the biggest event of the year.

#1. Move over to Monday Night WWE RAW

Several stars have made the trip over to RAW in recent weeks, and Madcap Moss and Emma could be another couple looking to head to the red brand and make a name for themselves.

RAW is a longer show which means that there are more opportunities for wrestlers who are part of the brand. Madcap Moss' championship match next week could decide his future on SmackDown. However, if he is unsuccessful, then the couple can always move over to RAW and challenge for its mid-card title.

That being said, there are still several stars they could rival on SmackDown, including Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar.

