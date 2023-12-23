Unexpected push from WWE star to be in AJ Styles' favor at New Year's Revolution? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown's latest edition, Nick Aldis announced a triple threat match between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Aldis also mentioned the winner of this match will face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

While each man involved in this match has a great chance of winning it, there is a chance that outside interference could help Styles defeat Orton and Knight. The outside interference in question can come from Jimmy Uso. While Jimmy, along with Solo Sikoa, did put Styles out of action a couple of months ago, he has a strong reason to help him.

In the coming weeks on SmackDown, WWE can present an angle in which Jimmy helps AJ Styles win because the former is angry with Roman Reigns. The reason behind Jimmy's anger can be traced back to last week's episode of SmackDown where Reigns announced Solo Sikoa would be the next Tribal Chief.

Hence, the angle can further mention that Jimmy Uso finally realizes he never had a future in The Bloodline, and as a token of apology to Styles, he could help him win the contender's match. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting if WWE decides to go with something like this.

Veteran believes working with AJ Styles will help SmackDown star

When AJ Styles returned on WWE SmackDown last week, fans were delighted to see him help Randy Orton and LA Knight by taking out The Bloodline. However, The Phenomenal One also surprised the WWE Universe when he launched an attack on Knight.

This attack led many to believe that fans could witness a feud between Styles and Knight in the coming weeks. During an episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan spoke about Styles' attack on Knight and mentioned working with The Phenomenal One could help Knight. Morgan said:

"[He attacked LA Knight, which was surprising.] Which was very surprising. And I'm hopeful for that because that will help LA Knight. If LA Knight can work an AJ Styles match at 'Mania, that's gonna help LA Knight," he said. [1:28:07 - 1:28:17]

You can check out what Matt Morgan said in the video below:

A feud between LA Knight and AJ Styles leading up to WrestleMania 40 is something fans would want to see. Also, given the immense talent both men have, it will be interesting to see the promos between them.