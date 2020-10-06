While there was speculation that RETRIBUTION would miss another week of RAW, that turned out to be untrue. The Hurt Business was present throughout RAW, clashing with the trio of Apollo Crews, Mustafa Ali, and Ricochet. Before their tag team match, MVP once again offered any of the three to join the faction, but only Ricochet was seen pondering about the offer while the other two went away.

The Hurt Business won their tag team match, but MVP would later face Mustafa Ali in a singles match. The lights went off and RETRIBUTION's logo came on the screen. This time, they actually appeared and MVP told Mustafa Ali to join them against RETRIBUTION, even if temporarily.

Ali seemed to accept but he went outside the ring and directly confronted Mace and T-Bar. While MVP appeared impressed with his courage, the smile quickly turned upside down when Ali turned his back and ordered them to attack the trio.

This confirms that Mustafa Ali is the leader of RETRIBUTION. The way it all played out was interesting because Ali told MVP beforehand that he would be alone in their match while insisting that the WWE veteran brings his back-up of Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

What does this mean for RETRIBUTION and Mustafa Ali?

This is undoubtedly the biggest spot that Mustafa Ali has been in during the four-year run in WWE. Mustafa Ali as the mastermind behind RETRIBUTION will make for an interesting storyline and it's also the biggest push that he has received in his career. While it isn't clear whether he's going to remain a babyface, it's safe to assume that he has turned heel.

This will also effectively spell the end of his alliance with Ricochet and Apollo Crews. One name absent in all of this was Cedric Alexander, but there has been speculation that he has been quarantining just like the other members of RETRIBUTION. The Hurt Business vs RETRIBUTION feud is likely going to be a significant one, with rumors that WWE plans to put the faction in the main event of Survivor Series 2020.

Do you like the idea of Mustafa Ali as RETRIBUTION's leader? Voice your opinions in the comments below.